Fall-like weather has arrived

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It feels entirely different this morning thanks to the passage of a fall cold front yesterday. The humidity is virtually gone and temperatures are down in the upper 50s and 60s. It’s mostly clear and beautiful all across Alabama.

Pollen is high to very high, but the sun will be out in full force with non-existent humidity today. (WSFA 12 News)

What makes it even better is that this won’t be a one-day appearance by fall; the lower humidity, sunshine and lack of rain will stick around through the upcoming weekend and beyond!

Highs will go from the lower 80s today to the upper 80s for the rest of the forecast period. Some lower 90s will be possible thanks to the abundance of sunshine and drier air that will be in place. Now those kinds of temperatures may not exactly scream “fall.” But it’s the lack of humidity and cooler overnights in the 60s that will be fall-like, not the high temperatures.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are forecast this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Even with highs pushing 90 degrees, the lower humidity will help make it feel like a comfortable heat. A dry heat, if you will. The humidity values do slowly creep up late this week and this weekend, which will allow some afternoon clouds to develop. It will go from sunny to partly cloudy heading into the weekend. Even so, there won’t be any rain or storms anywhere in the area.

You will probably at least notice the uptick in humidity for the weekend and next week, but it will be a far cry from the classic summertime humidity that Alabama sees.

Total rain estimates over the next 10 days show virtually no rain chances for Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

Looking farther into the future, there really isn’t a legitimate chance of rain for Central Alabama through next week. According to long-range models, total rainfall estimates through September 23rd are at or just above zero.

Any sort of drought or fire concerns should remain very low since the summer has been wet. It would be surprising to see anything more than “abnormally dry” conditions show up on the Drought Monitor by the middle of next week.

