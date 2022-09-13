Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

FDA to consider over-the-counter birth control pill

FDA advisers are set to discuss a potential over-the-counter birth control pill at a November...
FDA advisers are set to discuss a potential over-the-counter birth control pill at a November meeting.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration is set to consider the first-ever birth control pill that would be sold without a prescription in the U.S.

On Tuesday, a joint advisory meeting was officially scheduled for November.

Officials will review an application for over-the-counter approval of the contraceptive Opill, a non-estrogen pill taken orally once a day to prevent pregnancy.

Opill is currently available with a prescription.

HRA Pharma submitted the application weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

A company official said approval will “help even more women and people access contraception without facing unnecessary barriers.”

Though the review is scheduled for Nov. 18, it’s unclear when a vote might take place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
A motorcycle crash near Perry Hill on I-85 NB caused delays Monday.
Motorcyclist dead following wreck on I-85 NB near Perry Hill Road
The One-Chip Challenge by Paqui.
MPS warns students against ‘One Chip Challenge’
ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery.
Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Montgomery
AAA Alabama is warning drivers about credit card skimmers at gas pumps.
Avoiding credit card skimmers at the gas pump

Latest News

Alex Jones did not attend the opening of the trial Tuesday. He said on his show Monday that he...
Alex Jones faces second trial over Sandy Hook hoax claims
Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Twitter whistleblower raises security flaws before Congress
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lands in London
Ukraine's dramatic advance seems to have genuinely shocked Russia.
Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Jury gets R. Kelly’s child pornography and trial-fixing case