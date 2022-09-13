Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Holiday spending expected to be lower this year

A person shops for clothing at a retail store. A new forecast expects retail sales for the...
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. A new forecast expects retail sales for the gift-buying months of November, December, and January to increase by 4 to 6%.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like Americans will not be going crazy with holiday gifting this year.

A new forecast from consulting firm Deloitte expects retail sales for the gift-buying months of November, December and January to increase by 4 to 6%.

That’s modest compared to the robust 15.1% increase for the same timeframe last year.

This year’s expected slower growth is in line with where holiday retail sales were trending before the pandemic.

Higher costs for everyday items and services due to inflation is a big reason for the lower projection.

Gifting categories that are still expected to do well this year are clothing, toys and gift cards.

Separately, the firm expects online holiday spending this season to outpace last year’s growth.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle crash near Perry Hill on I-85 NB caused delays Monday.
Motorcyclist dead following wreck on I-85 NB near Perry Hill Road
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
The One-Chip Challenge by Paqui.
MPS warns students against ‘One Chip Challenge’
ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery.
Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Montgomery
Teen dies after Lowndes County interstate crash

Latest News

Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Twitter whistleblower: Company 'over a decade behind' in cybersecurity
Casey Livingston said he bought a used BMW from a local dealership for his son’s 16th birthday.
Family finds AirTag tracking device in new car, vehicle stolen days later
Former President Donald Trump rides around his golf course at Trump National Golf Club in...
Panel: Archives still not certain it has all Trump records
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
King cheered in Belfast; queen’s coffin to return to London
Hurricane Laura in 2020
Why the rest of hurricane season should be taken seriously