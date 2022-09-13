Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City crews worked to clear the area of the Ann Street underpass as part of Montgomery’s plan to address homelessness.

As part of the city’s plan to address homelessness, crews cleared the area under the Ann Street overpass Tuesday.

City crews partnered with Montgomery police and the Alabama Department of Transportation and area non-profits to help ensure it was free of dangerous waste and biohazards.

During the cleanup, city officials said a military veteran who had been sleeping under the bridge was able to receive help and services. He has now been approved for an apartment.

Two others also voluntarily received help ranging from free transportation and food to medical care, city officials added.

In April, city officials announced a task force aimed at addressing issues related to homelessness.

The task force called the “Mayor’s Task Force on Addressing Homelessness” will evaluate existing policies and investigate additional policies regarding housing, shelter, health services and panhandling. The mayor also wants your feedback through an online survey. He says the city can’t solve this problem alone.

In July, the city and county, along with The Central Alabama Community Foundation, created the Give Smart initiative to tackle panhandling.

It allows people to make donations through their phones, and that money goes to organizations that serve the homeless.

