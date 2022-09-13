Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran

As part of the city's plan to address homelessness, crews cleared the area under the Ann Street...
As part of the city's plan to address homelessness, crews cleared the area under the Ann Street overpass Tuesday.((Source: City of Montgomery))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City crews worked to clear the area of the Ann Street underpass as part of Montgomery’s plan to address homelessness.

As part of the city’s plan to address homelessness, crews cleared the area under the Ann Street overpass Tuesday.

City crews partnered with Montgomery police and the Alabama Department of Transportation and area non-profits to help ensure it was free of dangerous waste and biohazards.

During the cleanup, city officials said a military veteran who had been sleeping under the bridge was able to receive help and services. He has now been approved for an apartment.

Two others also voluntarily received help ranging from free transportation and food to medical care, city officials added.

As part of the city's plan to address homelessness, crews cleared the area under the Ann Street...
As part of the city's plan to address homelessness, crews cleared the area under the Ann Street overpass Tuesday.((Source: City of Montgomery))
As part of the city's plan to address homelessness, crews cleared the area under the Ann Street...
As part of the city's plan to address homelessness, crews cleared the area under the Ann Street overpass Tuesday.((Source: City of Montgomery))

In April, city officials announced a task force aimed at addressing issues related to homelessness.

The task force called the “Mayor’s Task Force on Addressing Homelessness” will evaluate existing policies and investigate additional policies regarding housing, shelter, health services and panhandling. The mayor also wants your feedback through an online survey. He says the city can’t solve this problem alone.

In July, the city and county, along with The Central Alabama Community Foundation, created the Give Smart initiative to tackle panhandling.

It allows people to make donations through their phones, and that money goes to organizations that serve the homeless.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
A motorcycle crash near Perry Hill on I-85 NB caused delays Monday.
Motorcyclist dead following wreck on I-85 NB near Perry Hill Road
The One-Chip Challenge by Paqui.
MPS warns students against ‘One Chip Challenge’
ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery.
Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Montgomery
AAA Alabama is warning drivers about credit card skimmers at gas pumps.
Avoiding credit card skimmers at the gas pump

Latest News

12 Talk: Zoobilation this Thursday at the Montgomery Zoo
12 Talk: Zoobilation this Thursday at the Montgomery Zoo
Why the rest of hurricane season should be taken seriously
Why the rest of hurricane season should be taken seriously
Hoover woman, husband plead guilty to attempting to assist ISIS
This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine...
Court rehears fight over vaccine mandate for federal workers