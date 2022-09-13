Montgomery Humane Society opening 2nd location to help with overpopulation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society is opening a new adoption center to help with animal overpopulation.

The new center, opening Saturday, will be located at 2585 Bell Rd. The building used to be a veterinary hospital.

Spokeswoman Lea Turbert says this new building is good and bad.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to find another building to find space for animals that do not have homes.” said Turbert.

“This will give us additional cages for adult dogs, for puppies and kittens and the little cats, so we’re very excited,” she said.

Their original location on John Overton Drive has been open since 1995.

Turbert says to expect a 15-year minimum average commitment when adopting an animal.

“When you adopt an animal it’s a 15-year commitment average to make sure that you can take care of them, and if something happens to you, you have somebody that will take care of them,” said Turbert.

