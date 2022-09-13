Montgomery man leads organization to help special needs children in Uganda

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has started an organization that provides necessities to underserved special needs children in Uganda.

Founding president of Promise International, Daniel Tulibagenyl, says his idea was all from a vision from God

“The vision I got, it was for children. I was giving them water,” said Tulibagenyl

These children he saw had special needs. When he first met them in Uganda, they were chained to their beds, hidden from the world, with no clothes, food or medicine.

“Kids who are not welcome. Children with special needs in Uganda, generally Africa, they are put aside. They are not accepted. They are not recognized. Even mothers with these special needs children, they are rejected by society,” said Tulibagenyl.

He started helping by gathering donations in 2018, which provided clothes and a place for the kids to sleep. Within a year, the work grew into something bigger.

“I took a team of about 12 people from all over, from California, Alabama, Virginia,” said Tulibagenyl.

The organization’s latest trip was in February.

Some of the group members were therapists and psychologists that taught mothers and trained teachers.

“The need is witchcraft. It’s not a misfortune for these children have, these special needs children, they are different form us. The way they see us we are different from them, so how can we support them to be successful in whatever they want to do,” said Tulibagenyl.

