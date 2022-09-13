Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identifed as Prattville man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash along Interstate 85 Monday morning.

Police and fire medics responded to the two-vehicle crash near Ann Street around 11:05 a.m.

Michael Bonicelli, 25, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene near his 2022 Kawasaki Z900.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation. Police have not yet released any other details.

