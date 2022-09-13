Advertise
Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identifed as Prattville man

A motorcycle crash on Monday along a stretch of I-85 in Montgomery claimed the life of a...
A motorcycle crash on Monday along a stretch of I-85 in Montgomery claimed the life of a 25-year-old Prattville man, police said.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash along Interstate 85 Monday morning.

Police and fire medics responded to the two-vehicle crash near Ann Street around 11:05 a.m.

Michael Bonicelli, 25, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene near his 2022 Kawasaki Z900.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation. Police have not yet released any other details.

