Prattville man arrested after Elmore County manhunt

Joseph Wise, 32, is accused of assaulting a state trooper and fleeing the scene
Joseph Wise, 32, of Prattville, has been charged after an Elmore County manhunt.
Joseph Wise, 32, of Prattville, has been charged after an Elmore County manhunt.(Source: Elmore County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested after multilple law enforcement agencies responded to an Elmore County manhunt Tuesday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has since identified the man as Joseph Wise, 32, of Prattville.

ALEA says a state trooper made a traffic stop shortly before 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 143 and Alabama 14 at which time the officer was allegedly assaulted by Wise. ALEA says the man then fled the scene on foot.

Several units from various divisions within ALEA responded to help with the search. Those included more troopers, ALEA’s Aviation Unit, special agents and SWAT team members within the Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), as well as Elmore County sheriff’s deputies and a K-9 team from the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Wise was taken into custody just before 11 a.m. and transported to the Elmore County Jail.

ALEA said he’s now charged with resisting arrest, third-degree assault, escape and criminal mischief. Wise was also issued citations for window tint and driving with a revoked license.

No officers were injured, ALEA said, noting that the investigation is ongoing.

