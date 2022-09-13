Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Substitute teacher accused of offering to pay students to bully a classmate

By Curtis Heyen and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A substitute teacher in Louisiana is accused of encouraging students to commit battery and bully a classmate, KSLA reports.

Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, was arrested in September on five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and one count of malfeasance in office. Her bonds total $10,000.

The incident happened during a physical education class in August at North Caddo Elementary Middle School, according to a report received by the Caddo Youth Services Division.

Detective Dennis Williams says Smith offered to pay five students $5 each to tackle their classmate.

Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, of Vivian, was arrested Sept. 12, 2022, and booked into Caddo...
Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, of Vivian, was arrested Sept. 12, 2022, and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and one count of malfeasance in office. Her bonds total $10,000. She also was terminated by Caddo Parish School District.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Video of the incident shows Smith verbally communicating with five students and appearing to congratulate three who participated in the battery.

Smith sat on the bleachers while the victim laid on the gym floor and later got up. Smith never helped the victim and did not report the incident.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending.

Smith was terminated by the Caddo Parish School District.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle crash near Perry Hill on I-85 NB caused delays Monday.
Motorcyclist dead following wreck on I-85 NB near Perry Hill Road
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
The One-Chip Challenge by Paqui.
MPS warns students against ‘One Chip Challenge’
ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery.
Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Montgomery
Teen dies after Lowndes County interstate crash

Latest News

The documents also state that White’s defense team spoke with Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick...
Hearing set to discuss Casey White’s motion to move to Cullman Co. Jail
Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Twitter whistleblower cites security flaws before Congress
Alex Jones did not attend the opening of the trial Tuesday. He said on his show Monday that he...
Alex Jones faces second trial over Sandy Hook hoax claims
The drugs have a street value of $2.3 million, according to border patrol agents.
Busted: Agents seize 250+ pounds of meth being smuggled into US
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
Queen’s coffin leaves Edinburgh cathedral for London return