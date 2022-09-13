Advertise
Suspect in Bullock County manhunt charged in Union Springs shooting

Notorius Crenshon Baldwin
Notorius Crenshon Baldwin(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was at the center of a multi-agency manhunt in Bullock County is facing several charges, court records show.

Notorious Crenshon Baldwin, 26, was taken into custody Friday around 11:30 a.m., about four hours after law enforcement announced they were searching for him.

Court records show Baldwin is charged with attempted murder, two counts of shooting a gun into a building, and two counts of menacing and reckless endangerment.

The charges are related to an incident that took place in Union Springs around 2:30 a.m. Friday, an arrest affidavit showed. The victim of the incident was shot in the face and leg.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Baldwin was found in the woods near Highway 239, about seven miles south of Union Springs.

No further details related to the incident or the manhunt were released.

