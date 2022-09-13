Why the rest of hurricane season should be taken seriously

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only five named storms have occurred in the Atlantic this year. As I’ve said in other stories, it has been very quiet and inactive. This is especially true if you measure this year up against the last five years.

That doesn’t mean the season will end on a quiet note. There are still about 75 days left in hurricane season, and it only takes one storm to make it a season you won’t forget. While it doesn’t have to be an overly strong storm to cause major problems, getting a storm strong enough to cause significant damage and threaten human life may not be as hard as it used to be thanks to warming ocean waters.

Hurricanes are rapidly intensifying often, including ones that eventually make landfall in the U.S. (Climate Central)

A report recently released by Climate Central highlights a process that leads to stronger hurricanes more often now than in years past: rapid intensification.

Rapid intensification occurs when maximum sustained winds within a tropical cyclone increase by at least 35mph over a 24-hour period. This process can be quite difficult to predict. So a category 1 or 2 hurricane coming into the Gulf of Mexico could become a major category 4 or 5 hurricane in less than 24 hours despite official forecasts not calling for a storm of that magnitude.

It has happened before, and it will certainly happen many more times. Since 1980, a total of 170 landfalling Atlantic tropical cyclones underwent rapid intensification. A number of them did not have a completely accurate forecast associated with their rapid intensification. Meteorologists do have tools that can help project the likelihood and extent of rapid intensification within a particular storm. It’s just they aren’t always perfect.

Billion-dollar tropical cyclones from 1980 to 2021 have impacted Texas, Louisiana and Florida the most. (Climate Central)

Sandy, Katrina, Maria, Harvey, and Ida are a few of the bigger ones that come to mind when thinking about recent storms to undergo rapid intensification. Each of those storms produced extensive to catastrophic damage. That right there is the concern with more storms undergoing rapid intensification: a higher probability that extreme damage and loss of human life will occur.

That’s because a stronger storm is more times than not going to cause more damage. Of the 56 tropical cyclones that have caused at least $1 billion in damage in the U.S. between 1980 and 2021, a whopping 73% rapidly intensified.

I’d say that most definitely qualifies as the majority.

Rapidly intensifying hurricanes are very dangerous and can cause complications to storm planning. (Climate Central)

We all know a tropical cyclone doesn’t have to rapidly intensify or be a major hurricane to wreak havoc. Tropical storms can cause plentiful damage in the form of flooding, storm surge and tornadoes. The most devastating storms are usually the stronger hurricanes though.

Given the Gulf of Mexico is running just above normal for mid-September, the chance of rapid intensification will be there should a storm meander this direction. It’s not a guarantee that rapid intensification will occur if a storm moves across the Gulf. There’s also no guarantee that a storm will even move into the Gulf.

What you do need to consider is that hurricane season is far from over, and one storm entering the Gulf of Mexico could change the entire season from inactive and quiet to unforgettable.

