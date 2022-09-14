Advertise
1 dead after single-vehicle wreck in Tallapoosa County

(KSWO)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Rockford man in Tallapoosa County.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around noon on Sept. 13.

Officials say Michael T. Steadman, 47, was seriously injured in his 2003 Honda Accord left the roadway and hit an embankment.

Steadman was taken to the Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville, where he died from his injuries.

The incident happened on Dudleyville Road in Tallapoosa County, ALEA says.

There are no further details at this time as troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

