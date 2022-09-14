16th Street Baptist to hold Day of Remembrance commemorating 1963 bombing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On September 15, 2022, 16th Street Baptist Church will hold a Day of Remembrance to commemorate the 1963 church bombing.

59 years ago, an explosion killed Addie Mae Collins, Carole Robertson, Cynthia Wesley and Denise McNair.

The Day of Remembrance will begin with a memorial service and inspirational message by Dr. Tony Evans starting at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m. a ribbon cutting will be held at the 16th Street parsonage, marking the completion of the restoration and re-purposing of the 1914 structure.

At noon, a community luncheon will be held in the parking lot of the church on 6th Avenue North.

“September 15 is a hallowed day,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “Four little girls lost their lives because of the hate that ruled in our city nearly sixty years ago. Today, as a Black man serving as the mayor, I stand in the light of their legacy in a new Birmingham – one of acceptance, equality, and love.”

