Afternoons start warming back up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After another comfortable start in the 50s to low 60s, we anticipate another sunny, warm and comfortable afternoon for all of Alabama! Much like yesterday, humidity is still low so there won’t be a muggy feel that come along with highs in the 80s. It looks like humidity will remain low through the end of the workweek, but it does look to creep up a little bit for Friday... it becomes slightly more noticeable this weekend, but it will still be much lower than the typical summertime mugginess we contend with across the Deep South.

The lower humidity will continue to allow for entirely dry weather for everyone. It will also allow plenty of sunshine each day going forward. It will be mostly sunny tomorrow, then partly cloudy for Friday and the weekend. Don’t be discouraged by the “partly cloudy” term... it just means a mix of sun and some clouds. There will still be more sun than clouds overall!

The humidity stays low through Friday, but comes up a little this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Those minor 10% rain chances that were in the forecast for Sunday and Monday are now history. Long-range models are advertising completely dry weather for pretty much the whole state for at least the next 10 days. And unlike most forecasts, this is unlikely to change.

Temperatures will become the biggest story as we head through the weekend and into next week. That’s because we’re about to heat back up in the afternoons...

Rainfall through the morning of September 24th shows possibly some showers or storms in South Alabama. If that occurs, it wouldn't be until late next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will be in the upper 80s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. We’re touching 90 degrees or going just above it starting Sunday. It’s not going to be close to record heat, but it will be just a little bit above normal for this time of year. Overnight lows will stay in the 60s, but come up into the 65-69 range.

