Afternoons warming up

Comfortable nights and low humidity levels continue
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another fall-like start in the middle 50s to lower 60s will give way to a beautiful afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. Today is pretty much as good as it gets for September.

Sunny skies and low humidity will make today gorgeous.
Sunny skies and low humidity will make today gorgeous.(WSFA 12 News)

The humidity will remain low through the end of the workweek, though it creeps up a little bit for Friday. It becomes slightly more noticeable this weekend, but it will still much lower than the typical summertime mugginess we contend with in Alabama.

The low humidity will continue to allow for entirely dry weather for everyone. It will also allow plenty of sunshine each day going forward. It will be mostly sunny tomorrow, then partly cloudy for Friday and the weekend. Don’t be discouraged by the “partly cloudy” term...it just means a mix of sun and some clouds. There will still be more sun than clouds overall!

The humidity stays low through Friday, but comes up a little this weekend.
The humidity stays low through Friday, but comes up a little this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

Those minor 10% rain chances that were in the forecast for Sunday and Monday are now history. Long-range models are advertising completely dry weather for pretty much the whole state for at least the next 10 days. And unlike most forecasts, this is unlikely to change.

Temperatures will become the biggest story as we head through the weekend and into next week. That’s because we’re about to heat back up in the afternoons...

Rainfall through the morning of September 24th shows possibly some showers or storms in South...
Rainfall through the morning of September 24th shows possibly some showers or storms in South Alabama. If that occurs, it wouldn't be until late next week.(WSFA 12 News)

Highs will be in the upper 80s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. We’re touching 90 degrees or going just above it starting Sunday. It’s not going to be close to record heat, but it will be just a little bit above normal for this time of year. Overnight lows will stay in the 60s, but come up into the 65-69 range.

