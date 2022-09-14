Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Drafted legislation creates mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl

By Erin Davis
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The fentanyl crisis continues to grow across the country and one Alabama lawmaker has drafted a bill to tackle the nation’s growing fentanyl crisis.

In Alabama, mandatory minimum jail sentences exist for every illegal drug, except fentanyl, so this legislation would create one.

Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Baldwin County, sponsored the legislation.

“It’s not something that you wake up the next day and you’re addicted, Unfortunately, there’s a lot of people that just don’t wake up the next day,” said Simpson.

Simpson’s legislation creates mandatory sentences based on grams of fentanyl.

  • One to two grams = three calendar years
  • Two to four grams = 10 calendar years
  • Four to eight grams = 25 calendar years
  • Eight or more grams = life sentence

Time served ranges from three years for one gram to a life sentence for eight or more grams of fentanyl.

“We’ve seen the deaths grow, where right now we’re 81% of the deaths from the overdoses that they deal with have to do with fentanyl,” said Simpson.

Simpson is talking about his district, which includes Baldwin County, but the number of fentanyl deaths is rising statewide.

“I think it’s important for all the citizens to understand that every community is at risk,” said Dr. Julia Boothe the president of the Medical Association of the state of Alabama.

According to the association, from 2020 to 2021, overdose deaths increased by 135.9%.

“Let your kids know that this isn’t something to play with,” said Simpson.

Simpson says his bill was drafted with the help of district attorneys forensic scientist, and law enforcement. Sheriff Cunningham in Montgomery says they’re on board with anything that helps put a stop to the drug.

“I want to see tough penalties for that person,” said Cunningham. “Because you could be standing in line at Walmart, and they have fentanyl, and they pull it out of their pockets. And you just got a whiff of it.”

If someone is exposed, you can administer Narcan to stop an overdose. That is available for free through the Alabama Department of Mental Health.

Legislators can debate this bill when they meet in March.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
A motorcycle crash on Monday along a stretch of I-85 in Montgomery claimed the life of a...
Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identified as Prattville man
Joseph Wise, 32, of Prattville, has been charged after an Elmore County manhunt.
Prattville man arrested after Elmore County manhunt
As part of the city's plan to address homelessness, crews cleared the area under the Ann Street...
Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran
The One-Chip Challenge by Paqui.
MPS warns students against ‘One Chip Challenge’

Latest News

The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
1 rail union rejects deal, 2 accept ahead of strike deadline
Government officials and a variety of businesses are bracing for the possibility of a...
Sen. Tommy Tuberville reacts to possible rail strike
Fentanyl possession could lead to mandatory jail time in Alabama
Fentanyl possession could lead to mandatory jail time in Alabama
Sen. Tuberville speaks on looming railroad strike
Sen. Tuberville speaks on looming railroad strike