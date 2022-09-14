Advertise
Four inmates injured in Limestone Correctional Facility, investigation underway

Four inmates injured in Limestone Correctional Facility, investigation underway
Four inmates injured in Limestone Correctional Facility, investigation underway
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, it was reported that four inmates in the Limestone Correctional Facility suffered injuries following two altercations.

Inmates serving life sentences for murder, Joseph Weaver, 46 out of Washington County and Garrett Dotch, 41 out of Mobile County, were involved in an altercation involving weapons. Dotch was taken to a local hospital.

Laton Miller, 23 out of Jefferson County, who is serving a three-year sentence for robbery I, was seen bleeding in his dorm. Miller was taken to the healthcare unit before being taken to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Following the two altercations, an inmate welfare check was conducted in the dorms. During the check, officers found Tyanis Lawrence, 26 and Jermaine Rudolph, 41 injured. Both were assessed and treated for their injuries.

Lawrence is serving a four-year sentence for discharging a gun into occupied building/vehicle in Lowdness County. Randolph is serving a life sentence for attempted murder in Mobile County.

Both incidents are being investigated by the department’s Law Enforcement Services Division.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

