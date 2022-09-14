Advertise
Lululemon to open ‘pop-up’ location at the Shoppes at Eastchase

Lululemon Athletica, a popular fitness brand, will open a pop-up location at the Shoppes at Eastchase this fall.
Lululemon Athletica, a popular fitness brand, will open a pop-up location at the Shoppes at Eastchase this fall.((Source: Shoppes at Eastchase))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lululemon Athletica, a popular fitness brand, will open a pop-up location at the Shoppes at Eastchase this fall.

According to Suzanna Wasserman Edwards, vice president of marketing for the Shoppes at Eastchase, the pop-up will be located near Aerie and Sephora. The pop-up locations are part of the company’s larger strategy to test new markets and take advantage of high foot traffic in key regions.

“I am extremely excited about lululemon opening at The Shoppes,” said Edwards. “As a longtime shopper of lululemon, I love the involvement each store has within the community, along with the value and energy it will bring to The Shoppes.”

Lululemon Athletica, a popular fitness brand, will open a pop-up location at the Shoppes at...
Lululemon Athletica, a popular fitness brand, will open a pop-up location at the Shoppes at Eastchase this fall.((Source: Shoppes at Eastchase))

The grand opening celebration will feature several complimentary in-store yoga classes, giveaways provided by The Shoppes at EastChase, and much more. Details for the celebration will be released later this month, Edwards added.

“When recreating a merchandising plan for The Shoppes at EastChase in 2018, Lululemon was at the top of our list, said Mary Beyer Lell, head of leasing for Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. “After several years and multiple other exciting retailer openings, our vision of re-energizing the Shoppes at EastChase has come to fruition.”

Lululemon is currently hiring for both full and part-time positions online at lululemon.com.

