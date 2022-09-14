Advertise
Major delays on I-85 NB after crash, vehicle fire near Pike Road

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists are being asked to avoid part of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery County after a crash and fire involving an 18-wheeler.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on I-85 NB near the Wares Ferry Road area.

Traffic maps show this incident happened just before exit 15, also known as the Pike Road exit.

Limited information is available on the crash at this time. Motorists should expect major delays and are being asked to avoid the area.

