Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identified as Prattville man

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash along Interstate 85 Monday morning.

Police and fire medics responded to the two-vehicle crash near Ann Street around 11:05 a.m.

Michael Bonicelli, 25, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene near his 2022 Kawasaki Z900.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation. Police have not yet released any other details.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
A motorcycle crash near Perry Hill on I-85 NB caused delays Monday.
Motorcyclist dead following wreck on I-85 NB near Perry Hill Road
The One-Chip Challenge by Paqui.
MPS warns students against ‘One Chip Challenge’
ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery.
Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Montgomery

Latest News

1 dead after single-vehicle wreck in Tallapoosa County
Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identified
Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identified
MPS approves fiscal 2023 budget
MPS approves fiscal 2023 budget
Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran
Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran