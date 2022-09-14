Advertise
New tropical depression forms in the Atlantic

Set to become Fiona and head toward Hispaniola, Puerto Rico
Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the Atlantic and will head westward.
Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the Atlantic and will head westward.(WSFA 12 News)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is a new storm in the Atlantic on this Wednesday morning. The National Hurricane Center has designated an area of low pressure well east of the Leeward Island as Tropical Depression Seven.

The depression formed despite many forecast models suggesting it would not. It’s fair to say it has overperformed most model projections thus far. Maximum sustained winds are at 35mph as of 10:30 a.m. CDT.

Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the Atlantic and will head westward.
Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the Atlantic and will head westward.(WSFA 12 News)

Wind speeds should increase as the day goes on, and the depression is forecast to become Tropical Storm Fiona by this evening. The first official forecast cone for the system has it maxing out as a 45mph tropical storm as it heads generally westward.

The exact path and strength of soon-to-be Fiona are not set in stone as there are several moving parts to consider. They include dry air nearby, some wind shear ahead of it and possible interaction with the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola Friday and this weekend. Should the storm interact with Puerto Rico and/or Hispaniola it would likely weaken quite a bit.

So it will be a watching game for the next several days before we can start talking about the storm’s ultimate path and maximum potential strength. It isn’t impossible to think that part of the U.S. East Coast winds up in the cone in the coming days depending on how things evolve.

