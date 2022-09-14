Advertise
Sen. Tommy Tuberville reacts to possible rail strike

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands of railroad workers could walk off the job Friday, and U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-AL, is urging quick action to find a resolution to avoid a strike.

“It’s crucial. This is something I don’t think a lot of people think about very much because it doesn’t affect them as we speak,” said Tuberville.

Trains carry everything from the food that makes it way to your dinner table to the clothes you wear, and the pending national freight rail strike could create massive issues.

RAIL STRIKE: THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS
1 rail union rejects deal, 2 accept ahead of strike deadline

Tuberville says if an agreement isn’t reached with the freight rail worker unions Friday, thousands will go on strike in a move that could bring transportation of nearly 30% of the nation’s freight to a grinding halt.

“We will lose in this country $2 billion worth of supplies a day,” Tuberville warned. “Our supply chain is already in trouble because of the pandemic, but with this group going down, with it, with the train system completely shutting down, it would cost our farmers and Alabama tremendous amounts of money. You can’t move gravel, you can’t move grain.”

The senator believes a quick solution is urgent to make sure the country literally stays on track.

“Basically, the stat that I saw was, if they were to shut down the the trains, we’d have to have 467,000 more trucks on the road every day, which you can’t have. We can’t find the drivers now. That’s unfathomable,” the senator noted. “The unions need to work this out.”

Tuberville also pointed to the president, stating, “President Biden, if they do go on strike, we’re gonna find out what he’s made of, because he knows, and the country knows, we can’t run this country without trains. And so he might have to step in and make some kind of executive order, but the ball’s in his court.”

The White House says President Biden has called both the unions and the rail companies in an attempt to avert a strike and is urgently discussing contingency plans to try and keep the supply chain moving.

