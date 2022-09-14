Advertise
Tuskegee home opener moved to Cramton Bowl amid construction delays

TU's Abott Memorial Alumni Stadium is receiving upgrades.
TU's Abott Memorial Alumni Stadium is receiving upgrades.(Source: Frank Lee)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has announced its home-opening Hall of Fame football game against Allen University will be moved to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

The game, scheduled for Sept. 24, will be moved due to recent weather delays for construction at Tuskegee’s Abott Memorial Alumni Stadium, according to university officials. It is undergoing a transformation for new field turf, along with a new facility that will house locker rooms, meeting rooms, coaching offices and space for sports medicine.

Officials said season ticket holders and fans who have already purchased tickets will be allowed the same entry into Cramton Bowl. The game time will remain at 1 p.m.

The game will additionally serve as the Tuskegee Athletics Hall of Fame Game, which will call for a two-day celebration for 11 inductees into Tuskegee history.

This will be Tuskegee’s second game this season at Cramton Bowl, following their season opener against Fort Valley State in the Red Tails Classic on Sept. 5.

