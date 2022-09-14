Zoobilation returning to Montgomery Zoo Thursday
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Zoobilation will be back at the Montgomery Zoo this Thursday.
It will start at 6 p.m. and feature all kinds of food, music and animals. Due to the event, the zoo will close at noon for preparations.
Tickets are $50 and may be purchased online, and group ticket rates are available. Guests must be 21 or older.
Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward a new reptile facility and exhibit.
