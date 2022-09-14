Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Zoobilation returning to Montgomery Zoo Thursday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Zoobilation will be back at the Montgomery Zoo this Thursday.

It will start at 6 p.m. and feature all kinds of food, music and animals. Due to the event, the zoo will close at noon for preparations.

Tickets are $50 and may be purchased online, and group ticket rates are available. Guests must be 21 or older.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward a new reptile facility and exhibit.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
A motorcycle crash near Perry Hill on I-85 NB caused delays Monday.
Motorcyclist dead following wreck on I-85 NB near Perry Hill Road
The One-Chip Challenge by Paqui.
MPS warns students against ‘One Chip Challenge’
A motorcycle crash on Monday along a stretch of I-85 in Montgomery claimed the life of a...
Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identifed as Prattville man
ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery.
Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Montgomery

Latest News

After a two-year absence, Chappy’s Deli is set to hold its 15th annual Breakfast for Babies...
15th annual Breakfast for Babies takes place Friday in Montgomery
Tuskegee University has unveiled a new tool that allows for extended access to primary care...
Tuskegee University rolls out new virtual health tool
Sunday will mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Weekend events to mark 9/11′s 21st anniversary
Wetumpka High Sschool students created Tribal Talk, a sports show to highlight Wetumpka...
Wetumpka High School students launch Tribal Talk