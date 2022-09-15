17-year-old injured in Opelika shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police are investigating a shooting that has left a 17-year-old shot in Opelika.

According to the Opelika Police Department (OPD), around 3 p.m., officers received reports of a juvenile being shot in the area of Chester Avenue and Easy Street.

Arriving at the scene, officers found a 17-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. At this time, details of their condition are unknown.

Police say the suspect in the shooting left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has information, you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

