AAA Alabama calls for caution after recent vehicle fires

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Black smoke rose above Interstate 65 Monday after a car caught fire. Crews kept it contained, but not without significant damage. Two days later, another fire sparked along Interstate 85, this time involving an 18-wheeler.

“Unfortunately, vehicle fires are really a lot more common than most people realize,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama

He stressed that many of vehicle fires are preventable. Car crashes often cause gas and oil leaks – a dangerous combination around a hot engine.

Drivers are urged help prevent these fiery accidents by following speed limits and avoiding distracted driving.

“It’s a very underreported cause of crashes,” Ingram said. “It’s something that we can easily correct simply by paying attention.”

It is not just car crashes. Some fires ignite because of mechanical issues.

Many car fires are the result of a leaky seal or a damaged wire. That is why drivers should open their hood to make sure everything is in check.

“It’s especially true in older cars,” Ingram said.

Belts and hoses that can deteriorate over time. Car owners should look for any leaking fluid, excessively hot areas and signs of smoke or steam.

If someone is unsure of what to look for, it is best to visit a repair shop.

“It’s very important to do routine maintenance on your vehicle anyway, but especially from that standpoint,” Ingram said. “You want somebody to check that out from time to time. And take a look at your wiring and check your hoses and your valves and your seals and things like that.”

While many company cars and work trucks already have fire extinguishers, AAA Alabama also recommends drivers keep a fire extinguisher inside their personal vehicle.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.