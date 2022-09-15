ALEA: Pedestrian dies after 2 vehicles race in Bullock County

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian has died days after he was struck and injured when two vehicles were “drag racing” in Bullock County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers said 21-year-old Qye Darrious D. Williams, of Union Springs, died Wednesday at Montgomery’s Baptist Medical Center South.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the area of County Road 7 and County Road 176 (High Log Road). That’s about eight miles west of Union Springs, according to ALEA.

Authorities said details regarding the vehicle and driver that struck Williams are unknown. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact ALEA at 334-676-7250.

