Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ALEA: Pedestrian dies after Bullock County drag racing crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian died days after he was struck and injured when two vehicles were drag racing in Bullock County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers said 21-year-old Qye Darrious D. Williams, of Union Springs, died Wednesday at Montgomery’s Baptist Medical Center South.

The crash happened Sept. 5 around 8:50 p.m. on County Road 7 near County Road 176 (High Log Road), about eight miles west of Union Springs, according to ALEA.

Authorities said details regarding the vehicle and driver that struck Williams are unknown. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact ALEA at 676-7250.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
Motorists are being asked to avoid part of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery County after...
Crash, vehicle fire causes delays on I-85 NB near Pike Road
Lululemon Athletica, a popular fitness brand, will open a pop-up location at the Shoppes at...
Lululemon to open ‘pop-up’ location at the Shoppes at Eastchase
Joseph Wise, 32, of Prattville, has been charged after an Elmore County manhunt.
Prattville man arrested after Elmore County manhunt
A motorcycle crash on Monday along a stretch of I-85 in Montgomery claimed the life of a...
Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identified as Prattville man

Latest News

Former Ozark City Schools Superintendent, Michael M. Lenhart
Former Ozark City Superintendent, retired Army Lt. Colonel passes
Fall color at Cheaha State Park in 2020.
Your 2022 fall foliage outlook
The Rundown
Enjoy these events and support your community this weekend
Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business