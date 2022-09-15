Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Auburn to challenge Penn State Saturday

((Source: Christina Chambers/WBRC))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Coach Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers are preparing to challenge Penn State for their third home game of the 2022 football season.

The matchup will be only the fourth time the two teams have met since 1996. The last time Auburn won against the Penn State Nittany Lions was in 2003.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

TIME: 2:30 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

WHERE TO WATCH: CBS

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
Motorists are being asked to avoid part of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery County after...
Crash, vehicle fire causes delays on I-85 NB near Pike Road
Lululemon Athletica, a popular fitness brand, will open a pop-up location at the Shoppes at...
Lululemon to open ‘pop-up’ location at the Shoppes at Eastchase
Joseph Wise, 32, of Prattville, has been charged after an Elmore County manhunt.
Prattville man arrested after Elmore County manhunt
A motorcycle crash on Monday along a stretch of I-85 in Montgomery claimed the life of a...
Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identified as Prattville man

Latest News

Tuskegee, West Alabama set to faceoff Saturday
Troy to battle App State on the road Saturday
Huntingdon set for Saturday matchup with Guilford
No. 2 Alabama to take on ULM Saturday