Auburn to challenge Penn State Saturday

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Coach Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers are preparing to challenge Penn State for their third home game of the 2022 football season.

The matchup will be only the fourth time the two teams have met since 1996. The last time Auburn won against the Penn State Nittany Lions was in 2003.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

TIME: 2:30 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

WHERE TO WATCH: CBS

