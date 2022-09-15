Borden Dairy discontinues milk supply for 100 Alabama school districts

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - School systems across the state are scrambling to find a new milk vendor after Borden Dairy Production closes two of their facilities. Those plants provide milk for about 400,000 students.

The email many school districts saw in their inbox last month from Borden was tough to read. Borden said milk delivery from their facilities would stop. Reaction was the same for Selma City Schools and Elmore County Schools.

Milk is one of the five components the FDA requires in school lunches. For Selma City Schools, that’s about 2,400 daily. The schools need about 6,700 cartons of milk each week to meet their students’ need. But finding milk isn’t their only problem.

“Its been a struggle from March of 2020 with food. There’s still shortages to date,” said Aelia Adams, Selma City Schools Nutrition Program director.

The schools are still receiving milk from Borden Dairy and working with a potential new milk vendor, something Elmore County Schools has already tackled.

Half of the more than 11,000 students at Elmore County Schools eat school meals and the district is working with Tru Moo, a milk brand that costs three times more than Borden, making a big dent in the reimbursements the system gets from the USDA.

“It has been a constant battle for all schools systems, not just in the state,” said Cacyce Davis, Elmore County Schools child nutrition director.

Nutrition directors say the more a food item changes, the less likely children will eat, potentially hindering learning potential.

The Alabama Department of Education is currently trying to secure contracts with a producer of still stable milk, a product that does not require refrigeration.

Both Selma City Schools and Elmore County Schools say they appreciate any help but are trying to continue to serve fresh milk, something the students are used to.

Borden Dairy Production will discontinue their business with Alabama schools on September 30.

