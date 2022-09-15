Enjoy these events and support your community this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Want a fun way to spend the weekend but also support a great cause? We have some events just for you.
The Montgomery Humane Society’s 5th Annual Catini Party is happening on Saturday at 6 p.m. There will be party food, drinks, a silent auction and catnip for everyone! You can enjoy a night of fun for such a good cause. Also, there will be animals available for adoption.
All you dog lovers out there, how about heading to the Elmore County Humane Society’s Bark in the Park. This event will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Fort Toulouse. There will be a silent auction, vendors, food and more. This is a good time not only for you but for your doggies, too!
Looking for a good time for the entire family? The Shindig benefiting Child Protect is Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Gardens at Alabama Shakespeare Festival. This is a family-friendly concert event benefiting a worthy cause.
The 15th annual Breakfast for Babies presented by Chappy’s Deli will start Friday morning at 5:30 a.m. It’s benefiting Baptist Health’s local NICUs. Also, on Friday, WSFA 12 News along with BBB will be hosting a Community Shred Day starting at 9 a.m. in the Eastdale Mall parking lot in front of Dillard’s.
Also happening this weekend is the Guardian Championship, which will be held at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Prattville. On Friday and Saturday, the Montgomery Smooth Jazz Fest will be in downtown Montgomery.
Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:
Friday, Sept. 16:
- Chappy’s Breakfast for Babies
- Community Shred Day
- Friday Night Dinner Cruise
- The Black Jacket Symphony at MPAC
- Troy Bull & Barrel Bash
- Happy Birthday: A Dedication Celebration
- In the Round Songwriters Series
- Food Truck Friday- Auburn
- AUsome Amphibians & Reptiles
- Montgomery Smooth Jazz Fest 2022
- Guardian Championship 2022
- My Old School- Capri Theatre
Saturday, Sept. 17:
- Eastchase Farmers Market
- Montgomery Curb Market
- Enterprise Farmers Market
- Pike County Farmers Market
- Yoga on the Green
- Saturday Getaway Cruise
- September Smackdown Roller Derby
- Sickle Cell Awareness Walk
- 5th Annual Catini Party
- Troy Bull & Barrel Bash
- Prattville Farm Swap
- Bread & Butta Presents: Offline
- Calera & Shelby Train Ride
- Saturday at the Garden
- The History of Hobson City Film Screening & Discussion
- Montgomery Smooth Jazz Fest 2022
- Guardian Championship 2022
- My Old School- Capri Theatre
Sunday, Sept. 18:
- Sunday Blues Cruise
- KC & the Sunshine Band at MPAC
- Meet the Chefs
- Bark in the Park 2022
- Lake Martin Pirate Day
- Sundays in the Park
- Guardian Championship 2022
- My Old School- Capri Theatre
- 42nd Street- Capri Theatre
For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events. Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!
