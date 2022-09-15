Advertise
Faulkner to take on Georgetown Saturday

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles will travel to take on the Georgetown College Tigers for their third game of the 2022 football season.

This game will mark the seventh all-time meeting between the two schools. Georgetown leads the series, 4-2.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

TIME: 12:30 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Toyota Stadium, Georgetown, KY

WHERE TO WATCH: YouTube

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

