Faulkner to take on Georgetown Saturday
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles will travel to take on the Georgetown College Tigers for their third game of the 2022 football season.
This game will mark the seventh all-time meeting between the two schools. Georgetown leads the series, 4-2.
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
TIME: 12:30 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Toyota Stadium, Georgetown, KY
WHERE TO WATCH: YouTube
