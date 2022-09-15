Advertise
Former Ozark City Superintendent, retired Army Lt. Colonel passes

Former Ozark City Schools Superintendent, Michael M. Lenhart
Former Ozark City Schools Superintendent, Michael M. Lenhart(Ozark City Schools)
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Ozark City Schools Superintendent, Michael M. Lenhart, passed away September 12.

He served the school district from 2007-2014.

Ozark City Schools released a statement regarding Mr. Lenhart’s passing:

“We honor and salute Mr. Michael Lenhart and his family during their time of bereavement. Mr. Lenhart was a visionary leader who believed in providing all students with opportunities to succeed. He was a catalyst for the reconstruction of Carroll High School in 2013, as well as many other projects. He loved his wife Linda and family, his dog, and his many hobbies. Mr. Lenhart served honorably in the military and was a Retired Lt. Colonel in the Army. He was also an avid Auburn fan. He will be missed.”

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org) charity.

For more about Michael Lenhart’s educational background and history in the army visit here.

