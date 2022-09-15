Huntingdon set for Saturday matchup with Guilford
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks will take on the Guilford Quakers in their third game of the 2022 football season.
This will be the third meeting on the gridiron between the two schools since 2017; the Hawks won the most recent matchup in 2019.
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
TIME: 12 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Armfield Athletic Center, Greensboro, NC
WHERE TO WATCH: ODAC Sports Network
