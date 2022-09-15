Advertise
Macon County placed under low water pressure advisory

By Monae Stevens
Sep. 14, 2022
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials issued a low water pressure alert Wednesday for Macon County Water Authority customers until further notice.

Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee said a contractor installing fiber optic cables along Highway 80 towards the Shorter and Milstead communities has caused leaks in the water line system.

“If you can help it, don’t use excessive water in regard to watering your grass and things that you normally wouldn’t do,” Lee said.

The emergency management director is asking customers to limit water usage to bathing, cleaning dishes and clothes, and other daily essential needs.

Lee added his main concern is making sure that there is enough water pressure for first responders in the event of a fire.

Homeowners are not the only party affected by the advisory, as Booker T. Washington High School has also been advised to conserve water.

“When we use the restroom, which you had to hold the handle down a little longer and allow it to flush,” said Principal Brelinda Sullen, “And then in some situations, we just get some buckets of some water from other places and just flush it.”

Sullen said the school’s water pressure was restored Wednesday afternoon, but they will continue to conserve water until the advisory has been lifted.

