Man fatally shot in Montgomery overnight, police say

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Maj. Saba Coleman said the victim, an unidentified man, was found in the 3800 block of Macedonia Drive shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release any other information.

