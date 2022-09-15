Man fatally shot in Montgomery overnight, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Maj. Saba Coleman said the victim, an unidentified man, was found in the 3800 block of Macedonia Drive shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release any other information.

