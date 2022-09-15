Advertise
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business

Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham(wcax)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 55-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident at a Birmingham business September 14.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Bonnie Chancellor, Jr.

Authorities say he was killed while trying to fix a jammed paper machine at Joe Piper, Inc. The accident happened at 123 Industrial Drive.


Birmingham Police are investigating Chancellor’s death.

