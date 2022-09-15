Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Nissan recalls over 200K pickups due to risk of rolling away

The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from the 2020 through 2023 model years.
The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from the 2020 through 2023 model years.(Nissan Motor Co.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 203,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly when shifted into park.

The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from the 2020 through 2023 model years.

Nissan says owners should use the parking brake whenever they park their trucks.

The company says a transmission parking pawl may not engage when the trucks are shifted into park. The pawl stops the trucks from moving.

Nissan says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries.

The company is still working on repairs.

Owners will get letters starting Nov. 1, and they’ll be notified again when a fix is available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
Motorists are being asked to avoid part of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery County after...
Crash, vehicle fire causes delays on I-85 NB near Pike Road
Lululemon Athletica, a popular fitness brand, will open a pop-up location at the Shoppes at...
Lululemon to open ‘pop-up’ location at the Shoppes at Eastchase
Joseph Wise, 32, of Prattville, has been charged after an Elmore County manhunt.
Prattville man arrested after Elmore County manhunt
School systems across Alabama are scrambling to find milk suppliers now that Borden is closing...
Borden Dairy discontinues milk supply for 100 Alabama school districts

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows former Kansas...
FBI arrests former Kansas detective long accused of sexually assaulting women
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
About two dozen men and women stood outside the U.S. Naval Observatory at dawn.
2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris’ residence
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speak about flying migrants out of Florida to Martha’s Vineyard. (WEAR)
DeSantis: We are not a sanctuary state
A teen who had been zip-tied to a bed by three family members was able to escape and run to a...
Teen tied to bed escapes from home; 3 family members indicted, police say