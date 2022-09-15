Advertise
Staying sunny, dry and getting hotter

Highs will return to the 90s beginning Sunday
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same weather for the remainder of the workweek as high pressure keeps things quiet across the Deep South. Both today and tomorrow will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the upper 80s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected this weekend with highs in the upper 80s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected this weekend with highs in the upper 80s.(WSFA 12 News)

Dry weather continues this weekend and throughout next week as well. There will be an uptick in the humidity this weekend, but it won’t do much more than generate some afternoon clouds to provide a partly cloudy sky each day.

That humidity won’t be anywhere near what we typically see during the summer months, but I’d say it will be noticeable compared to what it’s like right now. The humidity stays noticeable next week, but it’s still not going to feel bad in that department.

Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies stick around throughout next week in its entirety. So hopefully sunshine and quiet weather are up your alley because that’s all we’re getting with this kind of September pattern!

Low temperatures slowly come up over the next week.
Low temperatures slowly come up over the next week.(WSFA 12 News)

One thing you will probably notice more than anything else over the next week is the building heat. Daytime highs will go from the upper 80s Saturday to near 90 degrees on Sunday. Beyond that we will be in the lower to even middle 90s. The nighttime temperatures won’t come up a lot, but instead of these lower 60s we will see more middle to upper 60s.

Fortunately for us, the heat will not have that brutal muggy feel so there won’t be much of a heat index. The hottest temperatures next week shouldn’t go much above 95 degrees, keeping us safely below record territory.

Fiona is projected to move westward toward Puerto Rico before turning north and eventually...
Fiona is projected to move westward toward Puerto Rico before turning north and eventually curving away from the U.S.(WSFA 12 News)

Meanwhile out in the tropics, Tropical Storm Fiona is churning in the Atlantic. The storm is heading westward toward the Leeward Island and Puerto Rico. It is forecast to eventually curve northward and stay east of the U.S. East Coast per the latest long-range model guidance.

