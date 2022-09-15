Texas man dies in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Butler County has claimed the life of a Texas man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Moises Lopez Gutierrez, 40, of Houston, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2015 Lexus RX-330 he was driving left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge railing and overturned.

Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA added.

The crash happened on Interstate 64 near the 114-mile marker, about one mile north of Georgiana.

No other information about the crash has been released.

