Texas man dies in Butler County crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Butler County has claimed the life of a Texas man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Moises Lopez Gutierrez, 40, of Houston, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2015 Lexus RX-330 he was driving left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge railing and overturned.

Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA added.

The crash happened on Interstate 64 near the 114-mile marker, about one mile north of Georgiana.

No other information about the crash has been released.

