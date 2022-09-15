Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm, forms in Atlantic

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of...
Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona, this season’s sixth named storm, formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening.

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands and tropical storm watches were issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla.

Forecasters say those in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the system’s progress.

At 11 p.m. EDT, the storm had maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
A motorcycle crash on Monday along a stretch of I-85 in Montgomery claimed the life of a...
Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identified as Prattville man
Joseph Wise, 32, of Prattville, has been charged after an Elmore County manhunt.
Prattville man arrested after Elmore County manhunt
As part of the city's plan to address homelessness, crews cleared the area under the Ann Street...
Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran
The One-Chip Challenge by Paqui.
MPS warns students against ‘One Chip Challenge’

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
AAA Alabama recommends drivers keep a fire extinguisher inside their car.
AAA Alabama calls for caution following recent vehicle fires
Shorter/ Macon County Water Authority
Macon County placed under low water pressure advisory
AAA Alabama calls for caution following recent vehicle fires
AAA Alabama calls for caution following recent vehicle fires