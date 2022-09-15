Troy to battle App State on the road Saturday
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will challenge the Appalachian State Mountaineers in a matchup Saturday.
This will be the 10th meeting on the gridiron between the two teams since 2000. App State leads the matchup 7-2.
This game will serve as ESPN’s College GameDay. The pregame show airs on ESPN from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
TIME: 2:30 p.m. Central
LOCATION: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC
WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN+
