Troy to battle App State on the road Saturday

BOONE, N.C. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will challenge the Appalachian State Mountaineers in a matchup Saturday.

This will be the 10th meeting on the gridiron between the two teams since 2000. App State leads the matchup 7-2.

This game will serve as ESPN’s College GameDay. The pregame show airs on ESPN from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

TIME: 2:30 p.m. Central

LOCATION: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN+

