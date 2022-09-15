Advertise
Troy University professor, student from UK mourn Queen Elizabeth II

Dr. Michael Green and Student Evie Anderson
Dr. Michael Green and Student Evie Anderson(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Troy University professor and student-athlete are mourning their queen’s death from the other side of the world.

Professor Michael Green and student Evie Anderson both learned about Queen Elizabeth II’s death during class.

“One of my students at the end of lecture just put her hand up and asked if I heard the news,” said Green

“I was actually in class also and one of my teammates put a message on our group chat. It was kind of the same as Dr. Green,” said Anderson.

Green grew up in Blackburn, about 200 miles from Buckingham Palace. Anderson also grew up in England.

They both became emotional after learning about the queen’s death.

“We were brought up to respect the royal family and they’re part of our culture. They’re iconic,” said Green.

“My family respects them quite a lot, and I think that’s been brought down to me and my siblings as well,” said Anderson.

They both have friends and family that are actively paying their respects to the queen at Buckingham Palace.

“I know a few people who’ve gone down to do that, to stand in line. The last I heard the line was literally 10 miles long,” said Green.

“I know a lot of my friends and family will, especially back home. There’s more dedicated time. And I know a lot of my friends and family have gone back to London and gone to witness her in state,” said Anderson.

