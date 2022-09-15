Tuskegee, West Alabama set to faceoff Saturday

HAMPTON, Va. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Golden Tigers will kick off the third game of its 2022 football season in a matchup with the University of West Alabama.

The teams began playing each other in 2019. The UWA Tigers lead the matchup 2-0.

UWA is 2-0 for the season while Tuskegee is 0-2.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

TIME: 2 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Tiger Stadium, Livingston

WHERE TO WATCH: Game is not televised

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.