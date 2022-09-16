Advertise
3 sought in Montgomery capital murder investigation

Montgomery police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects sought in a capital...
Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects sought in a capital murder investigation.((Source: CrimeStoppers))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects sought in a capital murder investigation.

According to Maj. Saba Coleman, the fatal shooting happened on July 8th in the 4400 block of Troy Highway. Two victims were injured in the incident but one, later identified as James Cobb, 55, died from his injuries. The other victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries/.

Montgomery police have released photos of three suspects wanted in the shooting investigation. The three can be seen leaving the area in a silver 2020 Chevrolet Cruz.


Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects sought in a capital murder investigation.((Source: CrimeStoppers))

CrimeStoppers says it will pay a minimum of $1,000 for information that leads to the identification of the suspects.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or whereabouts, please immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download our P3-tips app.

