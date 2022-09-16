Checkers set to open 2nd Montgomery location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fast food chain Checkers is scheduled to open its second Montgomery location next week.

The new restaurant, located at 1955 Coliseum Blvd., will open on Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to company officials.

While Checkers is known for its twin drive thru and walk-up ordering, this location will be different. Previously a KFC restaurant, it features a traditional single drive-thru lane and gives customers a chance to place orders inside. However, indoor dining is not available.

Also known for its Big Buford burger and famous fries, Checkers returned to the capital city earlier this year with a location on E. South Blvd. after a more than 20-year absence.

The newest location in north Montgomery, owned by local franchisee Donnell Thompson, adds more life to an area that has seen several businesses close over the years. Roses and Shoe Show recently filled vacant retail space in the nearby Vista View Shopping Center.

