CJ Robinson takes over as 19th Judicial Circuit DA early

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CJ Robinson is stepping into his new role as district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit a bit early.

After winning the Republican primary in May, Robinson was heading into the job anyway, as no Democratic candidates were slated for the upcoming general election. But rather than taking the role in January, Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed him to the role early after former District Attorney Randall V. Houston submitted his retirement notice.

Houston is retiring several months shy of finishing his term. He did not run for reelection.

Robinson steps into the role from his former position as chief assistant district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, which covers Elmore, Autauga and Chilton counties. He has been a prosecutor for the 19th Judicial Circuit for 15 years, serving as Houston’s second in command since 2012.

The district attorney’s office said Robinson is the only assistant district attorney in the state to have attended a full-time police academy while serving as a prosecutor. Robinson graduated from the Montgomery Police Academy in March 2017, and said, “That experience enabled me to forge an effective partnership with law enforcement which has led to stronger cases and better communication between agencies.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.