Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Current voice of Alabama Crimson Tide Football talks overcoming health struggles

Stewart working at the Crimson Tide Sports Network
Stewart working at the Crimson Tide Sports Network(Chris Stewart)
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Chris Stewart is keeping the mic warm for Eli Gold this football season. Gold, who has been the voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide Football team since 1988, is taking the bench to focus on his health.

Stewart has been with the Crimson Tide Sports Network for 20 years. His voice can be heard throughout Alabama announcing play-by-plays for basketball and baseball. Stewart also hosts Coach Nick Saban’s television show each week.

“It’s just really rare that you get the opportunity to do what I do and also to do it in your hometown, in your home state and for the team that you have always been a fan of. That’s very rare,” said Stewart.

But four years ago, Stewart had his own health scare. Stewart had a stroke in his sleep, and 16 months later he went under bypass surgery. He said his team at Brookwood Baptist are the reason he is alive today.

“Jay Sharma played a major role in saving my life twice. First with the stroke but also the diagnosis in a casual setting that you got an issue with your heart, you need to get looked at, that lead to the bypass surgery that saved my life again.”

Today, Stewart is healthy and looks forward to continuing to do what he loves, surrounded by the people he loves.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in Montgomery shooting Thursday identified
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
School systems across Alabama are scrambling to find milk suppliers now that Borden is closing...
Borden Dairy discontinues milk supply for 100 Alabama school districts
A pedestrian has died days after he was struck and injured when two vehicles were “drag racing”...
ALEA: Pedestrian dies after 2 vehicles race in Bullock County
Prattville Police are releasing images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the...
Images released of vehicle possibly involved in fatal Prattville hit-and-run

Latest News

Checkers is scheduled to open its second Montgomery location next week.
Checkers set to open 2nd Montgomery location
Newton Elementary among five Alabama schools to receive National Blue Ribbon School Award
Newton Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School
It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across...
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 5
According to a press release on Friday from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Dylan A....
Motorcycle crash kills two in Pike County
Governor Ivey meets service dog Ivey
Service dog Ivey meets Governor Ivey