Faulkner University debuts 85,000-square-foot health sciences center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Faulkner University’s new health sciences center opened its doors to the public Thursday in what used to be the old Burlington Coat Factory on Atlanta Highway.

“We wanted to purchase this property and to repurpose it into something beneficial to the community,” said Leah Fullman, dean of the College of Health Sciences.

The college has six programs students can study:

Bachelor of science in health sciences Master’s in physician assistant studies Doctorate in physical therapy Doctorate in occupational therapy Master’s in speech language pathology Ph.D. in health sciences

Students inside the 85,000-square-foot facility can learn to treat patients of all ages.

“The facility’s just nice,” said Bradley Gregory, a physician assistant studies student. “There’s plenty of study rooms. There’s plenty of anatomy resources. There’s just so much here for you as a student that you can use.”

Through individual tours and live demonstrations, the university hoped to pique the interest of high school students interested in the medical field as the industry works to recruit.

“There’s a shortage of health care providers in Alabama, and so we’re hoping that by being able to educate the next generation of health care providers that we can help to target those health care inequities that exist in Alabama,” Fullman said.

The college offers free speech therapy.

Fullman said Faulkner University has provided 27,000 appointments over the past four years, and they have plans to eventually include free physical therapy and occupational therapy appointments.

