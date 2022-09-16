Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 5

It's time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight's scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night games:

Friday night games:

  • Billingsley vs. Autaugaville
  • Opelika vs. Prattville
  • Carver vs. Stanhope Elmore
  • Greensboro vs. PCA
  • Geneva vs. Catholic
  • Sylacauga vs. Trinity
  • Park Crossing vs. Lanier
  • Andalusia vs. Montgomery Academy
  • South-Side Selma vs. St. James
  • Sumter Central vs. ACA
  • Valiant Cross vs. Autauga Academy

